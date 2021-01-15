Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 339 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

