Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,472 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

