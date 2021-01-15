Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.