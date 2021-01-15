Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $907,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

