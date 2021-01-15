Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,891 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 252,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

