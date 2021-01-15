Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 660 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of IDA opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

