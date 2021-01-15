Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 87 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. FMR LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average is $205.52. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,978,173. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.