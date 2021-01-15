REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $210,042.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86.

On Friday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $796,685.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

