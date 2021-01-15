Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 48.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

