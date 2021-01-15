Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.32

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.32 and last traded at $133.78, with a volume of 6971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

