Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 335,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 347,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,395 shares of company stock worth $21,624,538 over the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

