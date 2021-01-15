Reviewing Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elys Game Technology and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarWinds 2 5 4 0 2.18

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Elys Game Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 2.99 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -10.81 SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.13 $18.64 million $0.76 20.03

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50% SolarWinds 3.12% 9.33% 4.67%

Summary

SolarWinds beats Elys Game Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It offers suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution, as well as provides service management software. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

