Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 12.50% 26.68% 12.70% Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.11 billion 5.08 $54.50 million $2.91 36.42 Parnell Pharmaceuticals $14.67 million 0.51 -$17.73 million N/A N/A

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Parnell Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.43%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; and ADENOVIRUS 4/7. Further, the company offers other discovery and preclinical product candidates addressing PHTs, including viral hemorrhagic fevers caused by Ebola, Marburg, Sudan, and Lassa viruses; diarrheal disease caused by Shigella; and heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli, etc. Additionally, it offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract development and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech industries, and government agencies/non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for improving cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product aids in the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also operates mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

