Reviewing Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 14.01 $436.48 million $3.32 17.42 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.22 $70.21 million $1.32 7.49

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15%

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Realty Income and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 4 11 0 2.73 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 604 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 108 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index..

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

