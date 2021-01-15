Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. 69,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 85,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities raised Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$52.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Hubert bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,333 shares in the company, valued at C$96,773.09.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

