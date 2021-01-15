REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.04

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.04 and traded as high as $93.68. REX American Resources shares last traded at $90.41, with a volume of 21,471 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $541.74 million, a PE ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in REX American Resources by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

