RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Trading Up 10.1%

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) was up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 557,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 268,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter worth about $384,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

