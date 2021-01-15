RMPL (RMPL) Tops One Day Volume of $891.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002355 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $567,243.55 and $891.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 813,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,218 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.