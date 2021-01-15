RMPL Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. RMPL has a total market cap of $567,243.55 and $891.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 813,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,218 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

