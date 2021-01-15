RNC Capital Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,675,423,000 after buying an additional 61,712 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,186.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3,163.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

