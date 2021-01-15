Robert J. Traube Sells 8,012 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $114,251.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $249,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84.
ZUO opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
