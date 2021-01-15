Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.37. 440,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 540,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

