Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rogers by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.06 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.