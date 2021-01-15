Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $20.75. 9,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

