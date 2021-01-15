Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.69. 712,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 403,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 250,237 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.