Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €110.55 ($130.05).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €116.95 ($137.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €118.93 and a 200 day moving average of €101.82. Safran SA has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.