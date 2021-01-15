Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Saia stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.77. 141,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

