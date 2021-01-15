San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading 8% Higher

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. 116,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 77,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.