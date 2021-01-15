Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $930,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.