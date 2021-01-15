Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

SPPJY stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

