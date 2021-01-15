Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $89.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

