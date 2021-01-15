SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Shares Up 3.7%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 3,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

