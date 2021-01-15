SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,084,580.50 in Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,580.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SC Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of SC Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $504,269.46.

SCPE opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. SC Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health during the third quarter worth $3,400,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in SC Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 767,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.