SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,084,580.50 in Stock

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,580.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 47,483 shares of SC Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $504,269.46.
Shares of NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.33 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.
SC Health Company Profile
SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
