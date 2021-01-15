Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 106.5% in December

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.