Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,832,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 728,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 353,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 579.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 220,368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,766,000.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

