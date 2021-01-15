Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 233,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

