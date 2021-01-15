Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

