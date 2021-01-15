Scotiabank Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.