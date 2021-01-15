Scotiabank Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.