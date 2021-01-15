Scotiabank Increases Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

