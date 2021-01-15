Scotiabank Increases Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th.
TSE:DPM opened at C$9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.73.
In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
