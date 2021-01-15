Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

