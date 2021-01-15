Scotiabank Increases Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSL. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

