Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $30.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.47.

NYSE TECK opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

