Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 679,377 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

