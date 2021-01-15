Scout Investments Inc. Buys 2,100 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,549,636. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.