Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,913 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $22.07 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

