Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.13 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HMS by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

HMS stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

