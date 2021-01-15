Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $184.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

