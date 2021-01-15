Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Impinj by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,672 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.